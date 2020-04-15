Gunfire Game’s sleeper hit Remnant: From the Ashes will be adding a host of new content soon with its Swamps of Corsus DLC, including a brutal rogue-like Survival Mode. Yesterday in a press release the company announced the DLC and shared a teaser trailer of what’s to come, and it looks substantial.

Remnant: From the Ashes – Swamp of Corsus is a premium DLC dropping April 28th for PC.

Swamps of Corsus is launching April 28th for PC on Steam for $9.99. A bundle with both the Remnant: From the Ashes base game and the new DLC will be sold for $44.99 as well, though console players will have to wait a while for both the DLC and the bundle as Gunfire Games nails down a release date.

Swamps of Corsus comes with an upgraded version of the primordial realm of Corsus, which was relatively small compared to the other worlds that appeared in Remnant: From the Ashes. The DLC appears to correct that issue by adding new, “…powerful weapons and mods, challenging dungeons, epic bosses, new enemies, and more.” The press release also confirms there will be new story content, quests and events for players to enjoy in Corsus within both the Campaign and Adventure Modes (and hopefully better frame-rates, cause that zone was a killer).

Additionally, a new rogue-like “Survival Mode” will drop alongside the updated Corsus world, and it will reward bold players with unique armor and over 50 new armor skins. Survival Mode will start all players off with a pistol and a meager sum of scrap, who will then have to travel through randomly selected maps via corrupted World Stones (the big red travel stones) for “epic new rewards”, all while permadeath is enabled.

In a Reddit post over on r/remnantgame, Principle Designer Mike Maza clarified and added a few details about the Swamps of Corsus DLC. For starters, there will be a bunch of content for free in this update, such as a new “Apocalypse” difficulty mode, additional bosses for Corsus in the campaign (with accompanying dungeons, tilesets, enemies, and mod rewards), a new alt-kill for a fan favorite “fatty” boss (I.E. The Unclean One, and there will be a new reward attached), and a new currency called Glowing Fragments that are attainable from harder difficulties in both Campaign and Adventure mode used to buy new DLC armor skins,

The update attached to the Swamps of Corsus DLC will also contain a host of balance changes, gear and weapon updates, boss tweaks (to include add spawning), and bug fixes. Maza confirmed that the resource drop rate will be revamped in the accompanying patch, and that players will even be able to downgrade materials when speaking with Ace. Melee will also do “considerable more damage, and many melee-related items have been adjusted as well.” Maza states these changes will give the game a new “feel” without completely changing the base experience.

The paid side of the content includes Corsus in Adventure Mode, which will have more quests, dungeons, and rewards than even the updated Campaign Mode Corsus. Players who don’t buy the DLC can still grab some of the DLC drops, but cannot use them without first purchasing Swamps of Corsus. Maza explains this decision was made to prevent players from having to re-earn all the rewards if they chose to purchase the DLC later on. Survival Mode is also locked behind purchasing the DLC, but Maza did confirm it can be played in co-op.

Check out the trailer below, and be sure to read the press release and Reddit post for yourself if you want the more nitty-gritty details. We enjoyed Remnant: From the Ashes when it debuted last year, giving it a four out of five in our review, and I personally can’t wait to drop back in. Now, to remember where I left off….