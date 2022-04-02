Rivals of Aether 2 is a Fully 3D Sequel With a Beta Coming in 2023

Rivals of Aether 2 was just announced by its developers, and fans of the series are already showing their excitement and joy from the unexpected announcement on April Fool’s day.

Rivals of Aether is a fighting indie title that allows players to control natural elements like Water, Fire, Air, and Earth while using animal characters. The indie title offers many features and mechanics that made it gather thousands of positive reviews on its Steam page. The game features a Story Mode, allowing players to dive deeper into the character’s and Aether’s backstory. Besides this game mode, players can fight against other competitors in 1v1 and 2v2 fights, putting to test their skills and competitiveness.

Today, Aether Studios Youtube channel released a video announcing the sequel to Rivals of Aether aptly called Rivals of Aether 2. The announcement trailer showed all the improvements made in this upcoming sequel. The trailer showed the graphics improvement, going from a 2D environment to fully 3D models and environments. This type of graphics made the game feel and look a lot like a Super Smash Bros game, something that may appeal to many enthusiasts of the Indie genre.

Many players were excited and happy about the announcement, giving their thoughts about the new look and features the trailer showed. The background music and character intro sequences were one of the biggest things players praised about the trailer, and many of them also were surprised about the new animations and ledge grabs players will be able to perform.

The official Rival of Aether 2 FAQ gave fans a reasonable amount of information regarding the sequel. According to the developers, they are planning to release a close beta somewhere around 2023; they are also targeting the game’s release in 2024. The team’s ambition is high according to the FAQ, and the developing team is aiming to make one of the best fighting games on the current market. Taking many mechanics from other classics while keeping some of the features that make the game stand out from the rest.

All in all, these are nothing but good news for the Rivals of Aether community. The game is right now on sale on Steam, so if you have not tried the indie fighting game, you should go ahead and try it. The FAQ on the official Rivals of Aether 2 website gave a lot of information regarding the title, so you should go and check out all the information available straight from the source.