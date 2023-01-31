Roblox Creators Can Cash Out Their Roblox Faster With A New Change

Gamers hoping to strike it rich with the latest and greatest Roblox experiences now have a new reason to put their creative muscles to the test. According to a new release on the Roblox Developer Forums, a haven for those creating and maintaining Roblox Experiences, a new change has been implemented that could strongly benefit those that are not looking to monetize every square inch of their platform.

According to Bluff_006, a member of the Roblox Staff, creators will be able to Cash Out at a lower rate of 30,000 Robux compared to the previous 50,000 Robux minimum. This means that developers will have the option to cash out and reinvest much earlier than originally anticipated, but some fans are still not happy with the reduction, wishing for a rate change instead of a reduction in overhead.

For those that are unaware, 30,000 Robux, when exchanged, will equal out to around $105 USD, so players will have the ability to start earning cash with their developed titles at a much more rapid rate, rather than needing to wait for an additional 20,000 Robux to hit their account. Many experiences are critiqued for their Pay To Win tactics, and this change could help more experiences keep purchases to a minimum to bring more players in.

This change is quite positive, especially for newer developers hoping to put more time and effort into their creations. Roblox houses some wonderful experiences, and gamers looking to start a new hobby or a career in the field of Game Development have found plenty of opportunities to get their name out there with this platform.

Wait, You Can Make Money Making Roblox Games?

Yes, it’s a bit of a surprise, but the Roblox platform is a great money-making tool, especially if you can create a popular experience. While there are plenty of experiences that can give players the chance to get free Robux, such as PLS Donate, most are unlikely to accumulate any actual wealth from doing it this way. Developing, maintaining, and updating a popular experience is going to be the best way to start making cash with the platform.

Roblox is available on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Mobile Devices, and PC.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023