How Much Do Robux Cost? Full Robux Price Information

One of the most popular games right now is Roblox, and for good reason. With all sorts of game modes Horror games, Survival games, and even stuff like Sonic Speed Simulators, there is a lot to enjoy in Roblox. The game is free-to-play, but if you want the coolest looking costumes and most effective gear, you’ll need Robux. Here is your Roblox Robux full price breakdown.

How Much Do Robux Cost?

Robux are the currency of Roblox. They can be purchased through the Robux page. Here are the prices for purchasing Robux in Roblox:

$4.99 = 400 Robux

$9.99 = 800 Robux

$19.99 = 1,700 Robux

$49.99 = 4,500 Robux

$99.99 = 10,000 Robux

As you can see, the more money you spend on Robux, the more Robux you get. For instance, if you buy 20 packs of the 400 Robux for $4.99, you’ll only get 8,000 Robux for $99.99 instead of purchasing one 10,000 Robux pack for $99.99. With that said, spend wisely.

Roblox Premium Member

Becoming a Roblox Premium Member is a great way to ensure you get Robux on a monthly basis. If you are always on Roblox and would rather get a monthly allowance of Robux, this is the way to go. Here are the three different membership plans for Roblox Premium:

$4.99/mo = 450 Robux

$9.99/mo = 1000 Robux

$19.99/mo = 2200 Robux

Not only will paying for the second and third tier of Roblox Premium earn you more Robux than if you just bought the equivalent-priced Robux pack, but you’ll also receive a steady stream of it monthly. And, if that wasn’t enough, there are special Roblox Premium Membership bonuses. Here they are:

Access to exclusive avatar shop items and discounts

The ability to trade items with other players

A 10% boost on any additionally purchased Robux

Access to exclusive Premium features in participating experiences

And that is everything there is to know about Robux in Roblox. If you’re interested in all of the best game modes, updates, and more, check out our Roblox page.

Roblox is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, iOS, and Android.