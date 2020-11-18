Rocket-League-Down-for-Many-After-New-Update-Causes-Issues

Rocket League received a new update today across all of its many platforms, inclduing Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC. It was billed as a small update, not even requiring a full patch notes release, but many players have reported trouble ever since they downloaded the patch. Players across many platforms and around the world are reporting that Rocket League servers are down for them, either not allowing them to jump into matches or even start the game in some circumstances. It’s not yet clear how widespread the issues are or how many players are impacted, but many hundreds of reports have already come in only a short time after the Rocket League update was released.

Psyonix is looking at the situation, reporting that “We’re aware that some players are having trouble getting into matches after the update, and we’re working on a resolution. Updates to follow.” As the update gets downloaded by more players the number of complaints only seem to be going up. It’s possible we’ll see the patch get pulled off of platforms like Steam, Epic Games Store, PSN, Xbox Live, and Nintendo eShop very soon. Psyonix will need to identify what’s gone wrong here and correct it either by removing the update or issuing a brand new one.

If you’ve already downloaded the latest Rocket League update then you will likely just need to be patient. With the team at Psyonix already looking into the problem they will hopefully have a fix soon. Whether that’s removal of the current update or producing a new one will determine how long you have to wait. If we receive any updates or instructions we’ll be releasing them here so check back for any new info as the situation develops. And be sure to let us know if Rocket League is down for you in the comments below.