Rocket League has clearly been one of the biggest indie gaming success stories of the last decade. Launching back in 2015 to mild excitement before becoming a massive critical and financial success. The game originally released with a pretty traditional model, costing $20 up front and offering DLC add-ons for a price. That then changed to loot boxes, which quickly fell out of style and forced Psyonix to rethink their methods. After being acquired by Epic many players wondered if an even bigger change was coming in the future and it seems like it will finally arrive this summer with the announcement that Rocket League will become a free-to-play game.

Alongside becoming free-to-play Rocket League will finally make the leap to the Epic Games Store, a move that caused quite a bit of contention among the fanbase. Those with a Steam copy on PC will still be supported as usual, but new players will have to pick the game up on EGS. Those on console will see a great number of new features to go along with these changes, including cross-platform progression support.

“The free to play game update will be the biggest one yet and will include major changes to the Tournaments and Challenge systems,” reads the announcement from Psyonix. “It will also add cross-platform progression for players’ item inventory, Rocket Pass progress, and Competitive Rank, by linking to an Epic Games Account.”

Previously players could pick up Rocket League across its many platforms, but not link their inventory or progression in any way. Now those on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC can link an Epic Games account and have the same experience across those devices.

And as an extra bonus anyone who has played the game online before the move to free-to-play will receive “All Rocket League-branded DLC released before free to play,”Est. 20XX” title that displays the year when the player first started playing Rocket League,200+ Common items upgraded to “Legacy” quality, Golden Cosmos Boost, Dieci-Oro Wheels, and Huntress Player Banner.” If you played before today you will also get a “Faded Cosmos Boost” for your car.