Rockstar Rewards the Red Dead Online Community with a Sweet Giveaway

Rockstar Games is giving away special rewards to Red Dead Online players to thank them for the milestones they’ve helped the publisher reach as of late. December 2019 was a monumental time for Rockstar, who experienced record highs in the number of players inhabiting the online worlds of both of its main titles, Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA V. While the former title is just a sapling entering its second year since release, the latter is in full bloom and still growing strong into its seventh year online. If GTA Online is any indication of Red Dead Online’s future success, Rockstar has plenty of reason to celebrate.

In fact, Red Dead Online has hit an even higher peak this month, which Rockstar attributes to the release of the Moonshiners update, the fourth of many Frontier Pursuits the publisher plans to add to the game. That said, Rockstar wants to show the Red Dead Online community some appreciation by rewarding players with gifts, which include “free access to select roles, special role item giveaways,” The Gunslinger’s Cache, and The Bounty Hunter’s Kit, the last two being a couple of killer bundles that will aid in each players’ progression in the wild world of the West.

Red Dead Online players can obtain The Gunslinger’s Cache for free simply by logging in between January 28th and February 3rd. This drop includes a Schofield Revolver, a Varmint Rifle, and the Devastating Ammo Bundle, which contains 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo and 100x ammo of each of the following types: Split Point Revolver, High Velocity Pistol, Express Repeater, and Slug Shotgun.

To receive The Bounty Hunter’s Kit free of charge, Red Dead Online players must log in between February 4th and February 10th. The kit gives players a Bounty Hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows.

Considering Red Dead Online players will receive all of the above rewards for free simply by logging in on two separate occasions, this is a pretty swell deal. But of course, Rockstar wouldn’t neglect to treat the community of its more developed world of GTA Online whose players are receiving the biggest giveaway the game has ever seen. For those interested, all you need to know about it can be found right here. Either way, for all you gritty outlaws out there, enjoy your new surplus and keep the West wild.