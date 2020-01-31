GTA Online Giveaway is the Most Epic to Date

GTA V developer, Rockstar Games, thanks the community for another record-breaking holiday season with a GTA Online giveaway of a whopping GTA$2,000,000. Yes, you read that right–Rockstar wants to return the love that you have shown them, speechless GTA Online player, by giving you a heist-worthy amount of in-game currency. And since it’s a gift, you don’t even have to report it on your taxes (not like you would, anyway).

Rockstar reports that the GTA Online player base consistently broke records since the July 2019 release of the Diamond Casino & Resort, which the December release of the corresponding heist carried with strength through the holiday season. In respect to player numbers, December 2019 has been marked as the most monumental month in GTA Online history. Considering GTA V was first released way back in 2013, that is some seriously impressive news. It’s no wonder Rockstar is feeling so generous.

To obtain your fresh fortune, all you have to do is log into GTA Online on two separate occasions: once between January 30th and February 5th for the first GTA$1,000,000, and again between February 6th and February 12th for the second GTA$1,000,000. It’s that easy. The GTA dollars will be deposited into your Maze Bank account within three days of each login. You know, to avoid transaction fees, or something.

Now, go forth and buy yourself that shiny new ride you’ve had your eye on, expand your criminal empire (because hey, you gotta spend money to make money, right?), or do whatever it is you’re into on there. We don’t need to know.

- This article was updated on:January 31st, 2020