Ross Lynch showed up to his Netflix premiere in a wedding band, and he confirmed he’s married but won’t say who his wife is

Former Disney star Ross Lynch confirmed he is married at the premiere of Heartland on Nov. 5, where he was wearing a wedding band. “Yes, yes I am [married],” Lynch, 30, told reporters, as reported by Page Six.

Lynch said he wasn’t “trying to shy away” from sharing the news “by any means.” He said his wife is “not very fond of celebrity,” and that he is trying to be sensitive and respectful to her wishes.

Lynch didn’t share any details about his partner, but said “everything’s going well” in their private romance. He also said focusing on his private life recently has been “feeling really gratifying.”

Fans had already spotted the ring months ago

Marriage speculation began when Lynch returned to Instagram in June after taking a year-long break from the platform. In a carousel of photos captioned “Been a minute, what did I miss?”, fans spotted a ring on his finger.

One fan commented, “more like what did WE miss ? 🤨💍,” and Lynch replied, “hahahaha A LOT,” along with a shushing face emoji. Lynch has kept his love life low-key over the years, with only two past confirmed romances.

He made his red carpet debut with Chilling Adventures of Sabrina co-star Jaz Sinclair in 2020, and the two dated from 2018 to 2022. Before that, he went Instagram-official with actress Courtney Eaton in 2015, and they split two years later.

Lynch rose to fame on Disney Channel’s Austin & Ally and Teen Beach Movie. Fellow Disney Channel alum Dylan Sprouse has talked about his 5-cent Suite Life residual. Heartland is Lynch’s first acting project since 2020, not counting his appearance in Troye Sivan’s “Look at You” music video in 2023.

Heartland is a thriller written and directed by Shana Feste, who also wrote Country Strong, and it is set to hit Netflix on Nov. 13, according to Netflix. Jessica Chastain stars as Misty Jones, a retired country star who comes out of seclusion to search for her missing niece, a hunt that exposes dark secrets in her Nashville hometown. Lynch plays a character named Jace, alongside Garrett Hedlund, Carter Faith, Jennifer Nettles, and John Hawkes.

He has also been busy with The Driver Era, the band he is in with his brother Rocky Lynch. Lynch said Thursday that he “was excited to be acting again for sure” and that “it was nice to be on set.”

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