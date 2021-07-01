Rumor: Leaked Image Shows NBA 2K22 Release Date And Legends Cover

A leaked image shown on Twitter may have revealed the official release date for NBA 2K22. The image also reveals the athletes that might be featured on the game’s Legends cover.

The image was leaked by the NBA 2K22 Leaks and Intel Twitter page. We’re not sure how this page got the image, but it looks very official. You can see the image from the tweet posted down below.

As you can see from the image, it looks like the release date for NBA 2K22 will be September 10th, 2021. This is around the usual time that NBA games get released which is a few weeks before a season starts in October.

It also looks like this year’s game will be celebrating the 75th anniversary of the NBA itself. Lastly, the image shows the athletes of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Kevin Durant and Dirk Nowitzki. All three of these players are legends, although Durant is the only one that is still playing in the NBA.

The only reason we’re categorizing this news as a rumor is because 2K Sports has not revealed any official details yet. From the looks of things, it appears as if the leaked image looks very legitimate. Hopefully more details about the game are revealed soon.

- This article was updated on:July 1st, 2021