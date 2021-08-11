Game News

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 Is Getting a Physical Release Same Day As Digital

Game Discs Collectors, Rejoice!

August 11th, 2021 by Aaron Nashar

Today developer of S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2, GSC Game World, announced their new partnership with Koch Media and their plans to release S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 with physical discs on the same day as the digital release on April 28th, 2022.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl was announced at Xbox’s E3 conference of this year, and is an FPS game set in a fictional timeline and takes place in Chernobyl, Ukraine.

The game is set in a very dangerous post-apocalyptic world and deals with the repercussions of a power plant that had mysteriously exploded in 2006. Since then, the radiation has spawned all matter of supernatural mutated monsters that are now roaming the surface and threatening humanity’s survival.

“After the great presentation at E3, we are more than thrilled to set the stage for a global physical market entry for S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chernobyl. We already worked on S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Clear Sky and are looking forward to closely collaborate with GSC Game World again on all physical publishing matters to successfully release the next chapter of the award-winning S.T.A.L.K.E.R franchise,” says Koch Media’s Director of Global Partner Publishing, Stephan Schmidt.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2 is one of the most highly-anticipated games of this generation, with the previous game selling over 15 million copies worldwide, and its franchise is now being regarded as a critically acclaimed one.

S.T.A.L.K.E.R 2: Heart of Chernobyl is now set for release on April 28th, 2022. Coming over to PCs and Xbox Series X/S. It will also be included with the Xbox Game Pass subscription on day 1.

