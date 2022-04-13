Sackboy: A Big Adventure Could Be PlayStation’s Next PC Game

There might be some good news for Sackboy: Big Adventure fans, a recent discovery hints at a possible PC release, and many fans are already speculating about it. Some Sony titles have been released on the PC platform before, so these kinds of leaks and news are getting more and more familiar each time they come up. Many Sony titles like Days Gone, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, and Uncharted are on the PC platform. Now PC players can enjoy games that years ago were exclusive to Sony’s consoles.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure was released on November 12 back in 2020, and the game has some remarkable reviews getting a 79/100 on its Playstation 5 version. The platformer from the LittleBigPlanet series manages to bring a balanced challenge to the younger audiences along with a 4 player co-op mode, boss battles, and more. Allowing players to enjoy all their adventures along with a friend or two.

A couple of days ago, a leak regarding a possible Sackboy: A Big Adventure PC port was shared on a subreddit called r/ GamingLeaksandRumours. According to the user responsible for the leaked information, the page found on SteamDB was updated three days before the leak, and it showed some information regarding OS compatibility and some launch options. Besides this, the title also has a depot in the Steamworks Common Redistributables database, making it compatible with many of the Steam community features, including the overlay.

Many users were sharing their opinions on the unexpected discovery and some of them were sharing similar discoveries that have been found before. Other games have been featured in recent leaks so many players have faith in this new information. Some players believe that we are fairly far from a PC release, but some others are hopeful about the subject.

The fact that the title has a depot in the Steamworks Common Redistributables database, may mean the game’s release could be sooner than we expect. There have not been any official announcements by the developers so far, so players should not get their hopes up too much. Sometimes these leaks take a while to come to fruition, so players should not expect anything soon.

Many PC players are excited to be able to enjoy these experiences without having to buy a different system. Many gamers used to stay away from news regarding console titles, but now some of them know that the possibility of a PC port is something likely these days.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure is available now on PS4 and PS5.