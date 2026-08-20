A man has spotted security tags on the bags of candy at a store. He claimed the tags were attached to prevent theft and said that these sorts of tags are normally attached to clothes. He recorded what he saw and shared it on social media.

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According to the Daily Dot, a video shows a person displaying candy bags with security tags on them. The man appeared shocked to see the tags attached and said, “We are in sacred times, bro,” and he couldn’t believe people were stealing the candy bags. The video then cuts to a person explaining how the security tags work and that the bag cost $5.49. The overlay of the video, says, “Ain’t that much stealing in history.”

The video was posted on Twitter/X by @WallStreetApes. They stated in the caption, “These shareable size bags of M&Ms and Reece’s cost about $5…. Theft is so out of control we can’t even have candy bags without security tags now… This is not the America we want to live in.” No comments from the store were found.

The audience shared their views about the security tag concern

As the video gained traction, people poured out their opinions, and some seemed enthusiastic towards the store for adding security tags. As one of the commenters stated, “Hey wouldn’t have to do it if there criminal consequences for stealing it. I’m getting tired of living in a country that doesn’t protect property rights.”

We have reached the point in America where security tags are being placed on candy



These shareable size bags of M&Ms and Reece’s cost about $5….



Theft is so out of control we can’t even have candy bags without security tags now… This is not the America we want to live in pic.twitter.com/MAVhEuHd0A — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) August 18, 2026

Another one seemed to criticize the products: “When are ppl going to stop eating this crap? Bioengineered, and they are literally no longer using actual cacao. Lab-engineered fake chocolate.” However, this person didn’t provide any evidence to back this claim. Others seemed to claim the store might have added these tags to stop workers from eating them at work.

As one of the commenters stated, “THEY MAY BE USING THEM TO KEEP TRACK OF HOW MANY ACTUALLY WALK OUT THE DOOR OR ARE EATING IN THE LUNCH ROOM. NONETHELESS THEY WILL REMOVE THE TAG AT THE REGISTER IF YOU PAY FOR THEM…… GEEEEEEEEZ.” Another shared an opinion about price, writing, “It’s actually really expensive for such little quantity; they are doing that with everything. More for less! Still shouldn’t have to lock up the candy because some people steal without consequence.”

Despite the video going viral and people reacting to it, the man’s identity and the store’s name remain unknown. The incident is not independently verified.

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