Saints Row IV: Re-Elected Heads to Nintendo Switch in March

After generations of struggling to woo third party support to their consoles, the Nintendo Switch has become the home to tons and tons of great non-Nintendo produced games. Many of them are ports, remasters, and re-releases from previous consoles, which doesn’t seem to bother too many gamers. The portability of the Switch adds something to titles that other platform changes might not. And now another big game is making the jump to the hybrid handheld device with Deep Silver announcing Saints Row IV: Re-Elected coming to Nintendo Switch on March 27th.

Like other ports of this nature, this won’t just be a dump of the previous base game. Tons of DLC will be coming along for the ride, and many pre-order bonuses are also available if that’s your sort of thing.

“The Nintendo Switch version of the critically acclaimed Saints Row IV: Re-Elected comes with a massive 25 pieces of DLC, including the Enter the Dominatrix and The Saints Save Christmas story expansions. Digital and retail versions have an MSRP of $39.99. Exclusive to GameStop, pre-orders of the physical boxed edition will also include an awesome Saints Row Presidential Pin Badge Set. Saints fans who prefer their mayhem digital will be able to pre-order the game via the Nintendo eShop.”

Be sure to watch for more info as the game gets closer to final release on March 27th.

Saints Row: IV – Re-Elected on Nintendo Switch