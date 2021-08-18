Scarlet Witch Maybe Coming to Marvel’s Avengers According to a New Glitch

Wanda Maximoff, also known as the Scarlet Witch, may be coming to Marvel’s Avengers in an upcoming DLC according to a new glitch found in-game and filmed by a Twitter user. The glitch that seemingly confirms the introduction of Wanda Maximoff in Marvel’s Avengers happened when a player was just running around as Thor, and when entering a room where Zawavari was waiting, he says a line that was supposedly meant to be for Wanda and not Thor.

The line Zawavari said is “This is a pleasant surprise, Wanda”. Twitter users have rejoiced over the discovery, speculating that this is not actually a bug at all, Zawavari is actually communicating remotely with Wanda somehow magically.

Scarlet Witch is historically a mutant so she’s more associated with X-Men, but fans have also been accustomed to her storylines being more aligned with the Avengers in the MCU movies, and more recently, her own Marvel Disney+ show “WandaVision”.

Adding the Scarlet Witch into Marvel’s Avenger would not at all be out of the ordinary, it is a live service game with a story that continually grows with free updates and expansions packs. More recently, Marvel’s Avengers has just this week added Black Panther along with his own Wakandan storyline that also features 2 brand new villains.

This is how Square Enix describes its live service model “The narrative of Marvel’s Avengers will expand over time with the addition of new stories featuring new heroes, villains, mission types, regions, items, and more delivered to players at no additional cost once they own the core game. These stories move the entire Marvel’s Avengers narrative world forward on a multi-year arc, and all-new missions are accessible to the entire roster of playable heroes.”

Whether Wanda Maximoff will actually make her way to the game anytime soon is yet to be seen or officially announced.

Marvel’s Avengers is available right now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S, as well as PC and Stadia.