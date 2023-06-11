Sea of Thieves x Monkey Island Collab Sets Sail on July 20

Image: Rare / Lucasfilm Games

Sea of Thieves was an important success for Rare in its new chapter as a property of Xbox Game Studios. It’s been an addictive, fun experience for people to enjoy together, and embodies the spirit of the best Rare games can be. But if that isn’t enough pirate fun to sway you, may you consider a collab with a certain classic Lucasfilm Games property? We’re speaking, of course, about Monkey Island, which is set to release a collab with Sea of Thieves on July 20.

Sea of Thieves and Monkey Island, a Match Made in Heaven

Since Return to Monkey Island in 2022, it’s been clear that this franchise is ready to remind fans of why it is back as a beloved classic series. The spirit of adventure shines through, and what better game to collab with than Sea of Thieves? The modern classic has at numerous points referenced the seminal adventure game, to the point of including easter egg references. In a way, this was only a matter of time.

The Monkey Island references are fun and clear. You get to meet Governor Guybrush, the living legend of Monkey Island. You’ll meet memorable foes, and fun characters, and see wacky humor tied together between these two excellent franchises, and sooner than you may think. The trailer reveals you’ll be able to play this story for free in the game, “three Tall Tales being added over three months as free updates for all players” starting July 20th.

This is part of an increasingly fascinating Xbox Showcase this year, an event that is annually turning out to be a bit of a blowout. With the recent disappointment of Redfall, this was a strong reminder for Xbox players and PC owners in the ecosystem of what amazing prospects are available on the Game Pass service, and what they can look forward to sooner than later.

- This article was updated on June 11th, 2023