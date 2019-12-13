Sekiro Takes Home GOTY at The Game Awards

The 2019 Game Awards have come to a close, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has emerged victorious after a tight competition for Game of the Year. From Software’s latest punishing RPG also took home Best Action/Adventure Game. 2019 was a stacked year for video games, and plenty of games got the recognition they deserved at this year’s show.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2019 Game Awards:

Game of the Year – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Best Game Direction – Death Stranding

– Death Stranding Best Narrative – Disco Elysium

– Disco Elysium Best Art Direction – Control

– Control Best Score/Music – Death Stranding

– Death Stranding Best Audio Design – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

– Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Best Performance – Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)

Games for Impact – Gris

– Gris Best Ongoing Game – Fortnite

– Fortnite Best Independent Game – Disco Elysium

– Disco Elysium Best Mobile Game – Call of Duty: Mobile

– Call of Duty: Mobile Best Community Support – Destiny 2

– Destiny 2 Best VR/AR Game – Beat Saber

– Beat Saber Best Action Game – Devil May Cry 5

– Devil May Cry 5 Best RPG – Disco Elysium

– Disco Elysium Best Fighting Game – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

– Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Best Family Game – Luigi’s Mansion 3

– Luigi’s Mansion 3 Best Strategy Game – Fire Emblem: Three Houses

– Fire Emblem: Three Houses Best Sports/Racing Game – Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

– Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Best Multiplayer Game – Apex Legends

– Apex Legends Best Action/Adventure Game – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

– Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway – Disco Elysium

Content Creator of the Year – Shroud

– Shroud Best Esports Game – League of Legends

– League of Legends Best Esports Player – Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf

– Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf Best Esports Team – G2 Esports

– G2 Esports Best Esports Event – League of Legends World Championship 2019

– League of Legends World Championship 2019 Best Esports Coach – Zonic

– Zonic Best Esports Host – Sjokz

Outside of awards, the Game Awards was also jam-packed with new game announcements and exciting reveals, including the world’s first look at Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X. A sequel to Hellblade called Senua’s Saga was announced alongside the console, and it showcased the sheer graphical power of the machine. A handful of single-player games set in the League of Legends universe were also shown off by Riot Games, and we got an extended look at Ghost of Tsushima as well.