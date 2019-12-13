Game News

Sekiro Takes Home GOTY at The Game Awards

Here are all the winners from the big show.

December 13th, 2019 by Diego Perez

The 2019 Game Awards have come to a close, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has emerged victorious after a tight competition for Game of the Year. From Software’s latest punishing RPG also took home Best Action/Adventure Game. 2019 was a stacked year for video games, and plenty of games got the recognition they deserved at this year’s show.

Here’s the full list of winners from the 2019 Game Awards:

  • Game of the Year – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Best Game Direction – Death Stranding
  • Best Narrative – Disco Elysium
  • Best Art Direction – Control
  • Best Score/Music – Death Stranding
  • Best Audio Design – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
  • Best Performance – Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)

  • Games for Impact – Gris
  • Best Ongoing Game – Fortnite
  • Best Independent Game – Disco Elysium
  • Best Mobile Game – Call of Duty: Mobile
  • Best Community Support – Destiny 2
  • Best VR/AR Game – Beat Saber
  • Best Action Game – Devil May Cry 5
  • Best RPG – Disco Elysium
  • Best Fighting Game – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  • Best Family Game – Luigi’s Mansion 3
  • Best Strategy Game – Fire Emblem: Three Houses
  • Best Sports/Racing Game – Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
  • Best Multiplayer Game – Apex Legends
  • Best Action/Adventure Game – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  • Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway – Disco Elysium

  • Content Creator of the Year – Shroud
  • Best Esports Game – League of Legends
  • Best Esports Player – Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
  • Best Esports Team – G2 Esports
  • Best Esports Event – League of Legends World Championship 2019
  • Best Esports Coach – Zonic
  • Best Esports Host – Sjokz

Outside of awards, the Game Awards was also jam-packed with new game announcements and exciting reveals, including the world’s first look at Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X. A sequel to Hellblade called Senua’s Saga was announced alongside the console, and it showcased the sheer graphical power of the machine. A handful of single-player games set in the League of Legends universe were also shown off by Riot Games, and we got an extended look at Ghost of Tsushima as well.

