Sekiro Takes Home GOTY at The Game Awards

The 2019 Game Awards have come to a close, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has emerged victorious after a tight competition for Game of the Year. From Software’s latest punishing RPG also took home Best Action/Adventure Game. 2019 was a stacked year for video games, and plenty of games got the recognition they deserved at this year’s show.
Here’s the full list of winners from the 2019 Game Awards:
- Game of the Year – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Best Game Direction – Death Stranding
- Best Narrative – Disco Elysium
- Best Art Direction – Control
- Best Score/Music – Death Stranding
- Best Audio Design – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Best Performance – Mads Mikkelsen as Cliff (Death Stranding)
- Games for Impact – Gris
- Best Ongoing Game – Fortnite
- Best Independent Game – Disco Elysium
- Best Mobile Game – Call of Duty: Mobile
- Best Community Support – Destiny 2
- Best VR/AR Game – Beat Saber
- Best Action Game – Devil May Cry 5
- Best RPG – Disco Elysium
- Best Fighting Game – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Best Family Game – Luigi’s Mansion 3
- Best Strategy Game – Fire Emblem: Three Houses
- Best Sports/Racing Game – Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Best Multiplayer Game – Apex Legends
- Best Action/Adventure Game – Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Fresh Indie Game Presented by Subway – Disco Elysium
- Content Creator of the Year – Shroud
- Best Esports Game – League of Legends
- Best Esports Player – Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf
- Best Esports Team – G2 Esports
- Best Esports Event – League of Legends World Championship 2019
- Best Esports Coach – Zonic
- Best Esports Host – Sjokz
Outside of awards, the Game Awards was also jam-packed with new game announcements and exciting reveals, including the world’s first look at Microsoft’s next-generation console, the Xbox Series X. A sequel to Hellblade called Senua’s Saga was announced alongside the console, and it showcased the sheer graphical power of the machine. A handful of single-player games set in the League of Legends universe were also shown off by Riot Games, and we got an extended look at Ghost of Tsushima as well.