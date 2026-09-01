A woman shared an unusual experience with her sister on Reddit, whom she initially politely declined to refer for a job posting at her office. The woman alleged that she told her sister she would help with screening and the interview but couldn’t refer her at the office. The woman had referred her sister to her previous job, but it appears that it turned out to be problematic for her.

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According to BoredPanda, the woman shared a Reddit post in which she said she has been at her job for four years and has referred 2 people to the office who turned out to be productive, so the office takes her referrals seriously. She also mentioned that she once referred her sister to a clinic job where she was already working, but her sister didn’t take it seriously and eventually stopped showing up after being constantly late. As a result, the woman had to apologize every day and even manage her work during that period. She added that her sister didn’t even acknowledge her mistake and called her “gone corporate.” But she affirmed, “I stuck with no.”

Despite the woman’s refusal, her sister still filled out the form and listed her as the referral without telling her. When she submitted the form, she was not aware whether the department would contact the person acting as the referral. When the department asked the woman about the referral, she denied it, which became a reason for fallout within the family. She stated, “HR emailed me on Monday, friendly, just confirming the referral so they could log it. I sat on it for about an hour, and then I replied and said no, I had not referred her, and that she had applied on her own.”

Sister got infuriated…

After the referral was denied, the sister got infuriated at the woman for not doing her the favor. She stated that her sister shouted at her, declaring that the office would now consider her a liar. Even her mother reprimanded her for not helping her sister. Her mother asked her to just say yes, and that would have cost her nothing.

The woman wrote, “When they told her the referral could not be verified, and she called me screaming that I had blacklisted her and that she was the only candidate they would now assume is a liar. My mum says I could have just said yes, that it costs me nothing, and that I have now made sure my own sister does not get a job she needs, and she does need it; she has a four-year-old, and her hours got cut in March.”

She then continued, saying that her yes could have helped her sister, but in her words, that would have been a lie to write to her own employer, where she had been working for four years. She stated, “I could have said yes, and it would have been over in one email. But it would have been a lie in writing to my own employer, with my employee number attached to it, for someone who has already done this to me once.” She ended the post by saying that her sister and her mum have not talked to her since that incident.

Despite everything the woman explained, the complete context of the story remains unknown. The incident has not been independently verified. No comments from the woman’s sister were found.

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