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Image from TikTok @hollyablair, and an image by andrewmalone, CC BY 2.0.
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She said her roommate repeatedly delayed rent payments for weeks, so she decided to teach her a lesson that ruined their friendship forever

Her roommate got "so mad" when she taught her a lesson.
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
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Published: Aug 19, 2026 10:15 am

A woman shared a story about her former roommate, whom she said habitually delayed rent until the next paycheck. According to her, this happened multiple times, and as a result, she had to cover not only her own rent but also her roommate’s. Apparently, this kept happening until one day when she decided to teach her roommate a lesson by not paying her portion of the rent, which resulted in a late fee. However, this lesson ended up ruining their friendship.

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The woman, whose name appears to be Holly, explained this story in her video. She claimed that her roommate would “never pay rent on time,” and would delay it for “weeks.” Holly said that she was footing two bills because her roommate used to text her, “I can’t pay this until my next paycheck.” However, one month, she received a similar text from her, to which she replied, “Okay, I don’t really have the money to, like, flex this, so what are you gonna do?”

In a response, her roommate said, “Sorry.” According to Holly, she was “sick” of this, so this time she paid only her portion of the rent, and when the roommate finally sent her the money to cover her portion, Holly said she owed her $150. Her roommate then asked what the amount was for, and the woman said it was a late fee for missing the rent for three days. The roommate thought Holly also got a late fee, but she said she didn’t because she paid her portion on time.

Holly’s roommate got “so mad” at her lesson

When she mentioned the late fee, her roommate asked, “I thought you paid it?” On this, Holly said she didn’t agree to pay the roommate’s portion. She recalled, “Well, I never agreed to pay your portion. I just said that that is what it would cost. And she goes, I didn’t know the late fee was $300. That’s crazy. And I was like, it’s not. It’s 150. I wasn’t late on my portion. You were late on your portion, so I’m not paying the late fee.”

@hollyablair

Btw she was still late several times after this #fyp #fypage

♬ original sound – Holly

After that, the woman claimed her roommate got “so mad” and asked, “Are you serious?” Holly replied, “Absolutely,” then added that her roommate did pay her $150. While she didn’t mention any confrontation with the woman, she claimed it was the last time they talked. According to her, they “almost, like, never talked again,” and when they did, the conversation seemed limited to rent and moving out. She explained the conflict with the roommate on TikTok, where the video garnered over a million views and drew opinions from many viewers.

One seemed stunned by the late fee amount, writing, “A $150 late fee is INSANE.” Another asked, “So the landlord only let you pay your half?” Apart from these, one person stated, “When you stop enabling people you really learn who they are.” This seemed to be the audience’s feedback. No comments from her roommate were found, and her identity remains unknown. The incident is not independently verified.

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Author
Image of Saif Ur Rehman
Saif Ur Rehman
Saif is a sportswriter who covers the NBA, NFL, WWE, Formula 1, and global soccer, bringing a sharp focus on strategy, evolving trends, and the subtle moments that can quietly reshape a season. He remains closely connected to pop culture as well, especially where it naturally intersects with the world of sports. He has also contributed to Operation Sports, delivering in-depth analysis and timely coverage across multiple leagues and storylines.