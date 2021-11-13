Shin Megami Tensei V Files Hint at PC and PS4 Release

Before and after the release of Shin Megami Tensei V on the Nintendo Switch, questions were popping up online as to whether or not the game is going to see releases on other platforms like PC or the Playstation. Some alleged source files would indicate this to be a very likely possibility.

The game Shin Megami Tensei V is the newest title from Atlus to hit storefronts on the 12th of November. It is a mainline game of the Shin Megami Tensei franchise and a continuation of the settings and lore that was set up in previous games of the series. This emphasis on mythos is in contrast with its popular derivation nowadays, the Persona series. Which places more focus on human relations and interactions.

Shortly following the game’s launch, data miners discovered within the source files lines of code that would indicate the game to potentially see future releases on both the PC and Playstation 4. Specifically, the string codes were found in the Unreal project files of Shin Megami Tensei V, which was developed using Unreal Engine 4.

in SMTV's .uproject, its target platforms are: Switch

PS4

Credence can be lent to this supposed discovery as a result of the past record of said data miner. The individual has also previously uncovered lines of code within the unity files for a remake of Shin Megami Tensei III, pointing to the fact that it was going to get a multiplatform release. Half a year or so after her initial discovery, the remake for SMT III Nocturne was announced and released for the PC platform.

That is not to suggest the matter of Shin Megami Tensei V getting a release on PC and Playstation 4 a fact that is set in stone. Considering that it’s difficult to know for sure if the plans for multiple console releases are still being actively developed, or an initial idea that was scrapped during the process of coming up with the Switch version of the game. A more accurate assumption of such information can be had with better confidence if there are more source file discoveries to be made for the game, or if the staff of Atlus itself was willing to lay some hints down that would tackle players expectations of seeing this game on their computers or Sony consoles.

When asked about why it is that Shin Megami Tensei V was made for the Switch, the producer Kazuyuki Yamai answered by stating that they found the Nintendo console to be one that is “charming” and portable. And as a result of that, flexible for gamers or fans of the SMT series that are gaming either whilst sitting on their couch, or laying on their beds. It’ll be interesting to see if said philosophy is still the same over at Atlus and a factor in the game’s market future to come.

Shin Megami Tensei V is available now on the Nintendo Switch.