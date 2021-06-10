Sink Your Teeth into Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Later this Year

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is a ways off, but you’ll be able to sate your bloodlust later this year with Bloodhunt later this year. Announced today at Summer Game Fest, Bloodhunt is a battle royale set within the Vampire: The Masquerade universe. No, it is not attached to Bloodlines 2, but who doesn’t want to slay other vampires with supernatural powers and . . . lots of guns? Look, I’m still new to the World of Darkness IPs, so I’m not gonna judge, although I wasn’t expecting a battle royale.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will pit teams of vampires against one another in a battle royale fight for supremacy.

Bloodhunt is an upcoming battle royale set within World of Darkness’ well-known IP. If you head over to the game’s website you can sign-up for the Closed Alpha now, and wishlist the game of Steam. From the looks of it, players will be able to choose one of the major vampire clans to fight for within Prague, as players battle over rebuilding the Masquerade.

If I’m going to be honest, I am a little tired of battle royales at this junction, but Vampire: The Masquerade is a franchise I’ve been meaning to get into. Since Bloodlines 2 has vanished into the ether perhaps Sharkmob’s Bloodhunt will soothe that particular craving of mine. If you want to give Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt a spin before it launches you can sign-up for the Closed Alpha by following the link here.

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt will be free-to-play, and is only slated to appear on Steam at the moment. We’ll be sure to provide any new information as we learn it.