Skull & Bones: Ubisoft’s Pirate Game Delayed Again

Skull & Bones, the pirate game developed by Ubisoft, has been delayed once again. The game, which aroused great excitement when it was announced as a rival to Sea of Thieves, continues to come to the fore with the news of postponement one after another. Skull & Bones revolves around piracy and naval warfare developed by Ubisoft Singapore.

Skull & Bones is in deep trouble with their decision to delay. The date announced in the first postponement we previously reported in 2019 was 2020. The developer company Ubisoft made an official statement after this announcement and said that they are working on a new version of the game. The fact that the game, which was first announced in 2017, restarted development in 2020 is the reason for all the postponement statements made so far.

Is Skull & Bones Coming Out?

During the last announcement made today, Ubisoft stated that the development process of the game is going very well and that this postponement decision is related to the general process. “Many of you have been wondering why we’ve had to postpone our launch. The answer is that we simply needed more time,” creative director Elisabeth Pellen said previously about the earlier delay. “We dreamt something bigger for the game, and these ambitions naturally came with bigger challenges.”

Players will be able to create their own pirate captains and sail into the Indian Ocean and loot ships trying to trade there. We will be able to act alone or as a group in the game and we will try to instill fear in the seas. After successfully completing the loot, both our wealth and reputation will increase, and other players around the world will begin to covet our throne.

According to the latest statement, the game, which is planned to be released on April 1, 2022, may remain until 2023. Skull and Bones is being developed by the team that previously made Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’s ship battles.