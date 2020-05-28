Sludge Life, the latest game from publisher Devolver Digital and developed by Terri Vellmann & Doseone, has launched for free on the Epic Games Store. Described as “a first-person / open-world / vandalism-centric stroll through a polluted island full of cranky idiots and a vibe so thick you can taste it,” the game is certainly unique and should be a great addition to what is surely a growing set of free games.

Sludge Life is unlike any game you’ve played before, which fits with Devolver’s usual style for the games they publish. I got to check it out back at PAX East, back when 50,000 sweaty nerds all in the same building seemed like a good idea. Featuring a truly unique world to explore, the game feels both jarring and relaxing in equal parts.

There’s cats with two buttholes (jarring), but also no real push to complete the game or fight any dangerous foes (relaxing). The writing is pretty hilarious and does a great job of world building without force feeding it all to you through cutscenes or endless paragraphs. This extends to the distinct art style that builds on what already felt like a Jet Set Radio spinoff to me.

Be sure to pick it up right here when you can. The sale says it will last for a year before the price jumps back up to the MSRP of $14.99, though there’s always a chance that gets bumped up at some point. Better to be safe and add it to your library now.