Snoop Dogg is Now Available in Warzone & Vanguard Here’s How to Get Him

Snoop Dogg, the Dogfather, the D O GG, Calvin, whatever you want to call him… has arrived in yet another Call of Duty title as a brand-new Operator Bundle and Tracer Pack. You’re gonna want to have some fresh COD Points available as this Operator is only available via a pricey bundle in the in-game store. The Operator Pack is going to include the Snoop Dogg skin, the Bong Ripper Sniper Rifle, West Coast Bling AR, The Shiznit SmG, Original Gangsta Emblem, as well as a handful of other cosmetic items, the full list of which you can find below.

The full description of the Operator Pack reads as follows: “Drop it like it’s hot with the Tracer Pack: Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle. Note: This Bundle includes blueprints that feature Green Weed Tracers and Smoke Dismemberment and also includes Vanguard-only items.”

How to get Snoop in Vanguard

To purchase this pack you’re going to need to get your COD points up to 2400 and head on over to the in-game store to purchase the character and accompanying items.

The skin itself features Snoop in less than adequate gear for a military engagement, so don’t let the brimmed hat, furs, and gold chains throw you off on the battlefield. Alongside the skin itself, the following items will be in the 2400 CP pack

Snoop Dog Skin

Bong Ripper Sniper

West Coast Bling Assault Rifle

The Shiznit Submachine Gun

The Original Gangsta Emblem

Tactical Toke Highlight Intro

Finishizzle Movizzle Finishing Move

Hit this, fam MVP Highlight

Mellow Metal Charm

High Art Spray

Green Weed Tracer

Smoke Dismemberment

This isn’t Snoop’s first appearance in Call of Duty. The Southern California rapper has been featured in the game before, last time as an announcer. Snoop had some incredible lines as an announcer in Call of Duty: Ghosts and they really let him flex his creativity in that last project. While this one doesn’t seem quite as funny as the in-game results for Ghosts, those weed tracers and smoke dismemberment might be worth the cash.

The Snoop Dog Operator Bundle – Tracer Pack will be available purchase on April 19th, 2022 for 2400 COD Points.