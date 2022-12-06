Solo Play in Destiny 2 Just Got a Whole Lot Better in Season of the Seraph

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Seraph launched on December 6, and since then, thousands of players have been excited about all the new content this new season will add to the game. Many Destiny 2 fans have decided to go back to the title, and according to SteamCharts, more than ninety thousand players are currently on their servers. Besides the many additions to the game, Destiny 2 developers added something special for solo players.

On December 6, a user on the DestinyTheGame subreddit made a post, sharing a screenshot of a new artifact added with the new Destiny 2 season. According to the Reddit post, going solo in Destiny 2 allows him to enjoy the game because it feels like he is not going into autopilot mode in his matches. The screenshot shared by the Reddit user features a new artifact called Seraph Cypher. Said artifact will make players deal extra damage to all enemies if they are the only member of their fire team, something that will come in handy in solo play in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 allows players to join friends and clash against AI opponents throughout missions and limited-timed events, but some players prefer to go a different route and experience the title on their own. Solo play in Destiny 2 is not something uncommon among members of the Destiny 2 community, and this new item means the developers know this and want to help them with their experience when going through the game.

Many Reddit users have shared their opinions in the post’s comment section, and most players are excited about this new addition. Solo play is something that many players do when they do not have any friends online, so now they can go into a match with something that will help them excel when fighting enemies on their own.

Destiny 2’s Season of Seraph started on December 6, and many players are just returning to the game, so do not be surprised if some of your old friends are online in the next couple of days. Destiny 2’s new season is promising to say the least.

Destiny 2 is available now on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, PS4, Xbox One, Google Stadia, and PC.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022