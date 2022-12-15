Some Modern Warfare 2 Players Are Not Happy With the Recent Riot Shield Nerf

Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2‘s Season 1 Reloaded came with many changes and additions to the games. Besides the usual bug fixes and improvements to the game’s graphics, the developers decided to make a couple of changes to some weapons and equipment, and sadly among them was the Riot Shield. Many players were asking for a Riot Shield nerf, but after the Season 1 Reloaded update some players are not happy with the result.

On December 15, a user on a Modern Warfare 2 subreddit made a post sharing his opinions about the recent Riot Shield nerf, and it has gathered some attention from the community so far. According to the post, the Riot Shield did not deserve to get the harsh nerf it received with the update. Many players are sharing their opinions on the matter, and so far, the post has almost two thousand upvotes and more than three hundred comments.

Many players agree that the Riot Shield’s problem was not its damage output or running speed but players who used it as back cover and made it impossible for players to kill them. Few users equipped the Riot Shield as a primary weapon, and the ones who did are the only ones harmed by this update.

Across the Reddit post, there are dozens of comments stating the annoying encounters they have had across their matches when engaging with players using the Riot Shield as back protection. Some users call it a turtle shell that is impossible to fight against when they see them in their matches.

The Riot Shield is one of the most controversial items in Modern Warfare 2, and many players believe the game would be better if developers deleted the annoying equipment. Some players enjoy the panic and reaction players have when they see them running into battle with a Riot Shield, and that is the reason they pick it over real weapons.

With this recent Riot Shield nerf, players trying to unlock all the camos will suffer the most. Now they will have to strike their enemies three times unless another player hurts them before, making each kill more difficult.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022