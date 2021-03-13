Some Small Halo Infinite News Revealed

343 Industries recently held a Q&A video on YouTube and the developer revealed some new news about the upcoming Halo Infinite video game.

One of the biggest things that were discussed in the video is that Halo Infinite will have an in-game dynamic weather system. The game will have a day and night cycle and this will affect how enemies will react to you and more.

For example at night, the enemies will increase in number and some of them will have searchlights. Sometimes you may also encounter Grunts that might be sleeping during the day/night cycle too!

It has also been revealed that the game will have fog and wind systems as well. In a future update post launch, the team is also thinking of adding snowstorms and sandstorms.

The game will also have a ton of side quests that you can undertake. Some of the side quests you can do in your own time in any order.

The developer also revealed what the game will not have. Sadly, it has been revealed in the new video that dual wielding guns are gone. This has been a feature that was first implemented in Halo 2 back in 2004.

Another feature that’s missing is that the game won’t have you play as an Elite. This is because they want players to focus more on Master Chief and the Spartans.

Halo Infinite will be released in Fall 2021 for the PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One platforms.