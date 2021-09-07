Sonic Colors Ultimate is Getting a Patch to Address Launch Issues and Bugs

Sonic Colors Ultimate has released at long last, but not without a slew of glitches following in its wake. Developer Blind Squirrel is likely working on a patch to fix some of the bugs caught up in the game.

Originally coming out on the Nintendo Wii U in 2010, Sonic Colors Ultimate is a remastered edition available on most current platforms. Despite the original piloting on Nintendo’s console, this years’ remake is not faring so well. Almost immediately there came news of severe glitches and graphic issues. Fans who purchased early access to the game have reported some severe performance problems on the Nintendo Switch version of the game.

Players have reported issues ranging from stretched and mangled Sonic models, characters falling through scenery, crashes, and locks on progress. There are also players warning of seizure risks in the really badly affected parts of the game!

However, it is important to note that it appears a lot of the seriously game-breaking glitches originated from an online Nintendo Switch emulator. Sonic the Hedgehog‘s social media manager has even gone on record to recognize this. Where the glitches within this were certainly worse, they are more explainable being from an emulator rip of Sonic Colors. But, that does not excuse the legitimate problems people have found in the game.

The studio behind Sonic Colors Ultimate has promised to immediately start work on a patch to fix the issues within the game. Currently, the team is assessing bugs and will try to get the patch out as soon as possible. Whatever this patch contains, it will likely also bring credits for Godot Engine. An apparent oversight during the game’s creation, there was no official accreditation for the use of the engine.

Rest assured, we will receive a Sonic Colors Ultimate patch soon enough to smooth out the newly released game.

Sonic Colors Ultimate is available on PC, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and, Xbox One.