The coronavirus isn’t just affecting console sales it seems, because Sony Interactive Entertainment has pulled out of their planned PAX East appearance amidst growing concerns related to the virus.

Sony has decided it is safer to skip the convention this year.

In an update posted to the PlayStation blog today, Justin Massongill – Content Communications Manager for Sony Interactive Entertainment – shared that Sony will no longer be attending PAX East due to the increased concerns related to the coronavirus. Sony felt, “…this was the safest option as the situation is changing daily.”

This means Sony is now missing from two of the largest gaming conventions this year, seeing as they have already announced they will not be attending E3. As unfortunate as this change of plans may be, it was wise of Sony to put their employees health first, and until the situation around the coronavirus settles I’d expect more companies to make similar decisions in the future.

Considering the recent report that Sony is struggling to figure out a price for their upcoming PlayStation 5, its evident 2020 has not started the way Sony likely wanted. But, with highly anticipated titles like The Last of Us: Part II and Final Fantasy VII Remake looming over the horizon, missing PAX East should not prove too troublesome for the the massive publisher in the long-term.