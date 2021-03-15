Sony Ending PlayStation 4 Communities Support

Sony has made the interesting decision to end support of the PS4 Communities feature. The service will end this April 2021.

PS4 communities was a way for gamers to stay connected with their friends and more. It also allowed users to create groups and talk about various topics like your favorite games as well.

Sony has now sent out an email to many of its users confirming the service will end next month. This was to be expected since the Communities feature was removed in the PS4 8.5 firmware beta a few weeks ago.

You can read Sony’s full announcement on the matter posted down below.

“Thank you for using the Communities feature on your PlayStation®4 console. Beginning in April 2021, this feature will no longer be supported or available on your PS4™ console. However, you will still be able to stay connected and enjoy messaging features and more on your PS4™ console and PlayStation®App.”

The PS5 didn’t launch with Communities which was a sign that Sony didn’t like the feature recently. It has been speculated that Communities might now be replaced with Discord integration. This may make sense since more people use Discord and it’s easier for people to use.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what Sony does in the near future. You can still message your friends using the PS4 and PlayStation App as aforementioned above.