Sony Unlikely to Meet Demand for PS5 at Launch

If you’ve yet to secure a PlayStation 5 console for launch, it doesn’t sound like there’s going to be another chance to pre-order one prior to the November release. According to Sony CEO Jim Ryan, the demand has far exceeded the actual supply and has explained to Reuters that not everyone who wants a PS5 will get one at launch.

“The demand as expressed by the level of pre-order has been very, very considerable. It may well be that not everybody who wants to buy a PS4 on launch day will be able to find one,” the CEO told Reuters. While that doesn’t mean that we won’t see some resupply in the weeks ahead, especially for Black Friday demand, it’s really starting to sound like the PlayStation 5 will be hard to come by this year.

For those that absolutely have to have one at launch, from Ryan’s comments, the only way to get one will probably be through resellers. Unfortunately, those resell prices are already upwards of $800 – $1000.

The pre-order windows were open only briefly in recent weeks. Retailers like Gamestop, Best Buy, Amazon, and others sold out of the consoles in minutes. Very few people got a chance to participate in Sony’s pre-order scheme, and some of the retailers jumped the gun on accepting pre-orders as well, making it even harder to keep up with the when and the how to get a PS5 at launch.

It seems logical that the next spot for another bundle of PlayStation 5 consoles to drop around Black Friday, but with all that’s going on in the world even that doesn’t feel like a certainty at this point. Worse yet, if you absolutely need a next-gen experience, you’ll have an equally hard time finding a new Xbox Series X/S or one of the new graphics card upgrade options on PC.