A Southwest Airlines passenger’s TikTok about being told to pay for a second seat has pulled the airline’s “customer of size” policy back into a familiar public argument. The passenger said staff judged whether she could fit in one seat, then allegedly required her to pay an additional $176 before flying.

Recommended Videos

The TikTok user @erikawithak27 said the situation became embarrassing because the discussion happened publicly and appeared to be based on her body size. Her account has not been independently verified, and like many TikTok travel complaints, it reflects one passenger’s version of what happened. Still, the response in the comments shows how sensitive airline seating policies remain for plus-size travelers, especially after another Southwest extra-seat case drew similar criticism online.



Erika’s complaint centers on Southwest’s process for deciding when someone needs more than one seat. The airline’s policy says customers who “encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat” may need an additional seat, and Southwest identifies the armrest as the boundary between seats. Southwest also says customers may purchase an extra seat in advance and request a refund after travel under its policy.

The armrest became the issue

The detail matters because Southwest’s policy has long used the armrest as the practical line between one seat and the next. That may sound straightforward on paper, but passengers in the comments argued that airport staff making a judgment in real time can feel personal, inconsistent, and humiliating. It also fits a wider pattern of Southwest seating disputes becoming flashpoints as the airline changes long-standing policies.

Erika later indicated she had formally complained, saying, “I’ve sent in my complaint.” She also said the return flight did not bring the same issue, which added to the frustration for viewers who felt the rule was being applied unevenly. Southwest has not publicly responded to this specific TikTok allegation in the material reviewed.

The comments quickly widened the debate beyond Erika’s case. One viewer wrote, “Occasionally, I will be sat next to a bigger person who spills over in my seat. VERY OFTEN, I will be sat next to a regular size man who CHOOSES to use a portion of my space. How about making those guys buy an extra seat.”

Another commenter framed the issue as a design and business problem, writing, “Capitalism has brainwashed us into thinking a fat person is the problem when it’s the corporations squeezing ALL of us into spaces we don’t fit. Airplanes are horrible for tall people, disabled people, etc. not just fat people. More space is better for EVERYONE!”

Others focused on enforcement. One person wrote, “I’m a 22/24 and just flew them last week and nobody said anything to me. Them just eyeballing people feels WILDLY discriminatory, and they’re cruising for a suit.” Another said, “Fat shaming seems to be the only type of discrimination that is still wildly acceptable and almost every area of life. It’s a terrible fact.”

The argument also comes as economy cabins remain tight for many passengers, not only plus-size flyers. Southwest’s own public materials say only one airline-provided seatbelt extension is approved onboard, which makes seatbelt fit another practical concern for travelers who already worry about being singled out at the gate.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy