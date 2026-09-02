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Image by TDelCoro, CC BY-SA 2.0. & @erikawithak27/TikTok
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Southwest passenger publicly humiliated after staff allegedly judged her size and demanded $176 more: ‘I’ve sent in my complaint’

A Southwest passenger says she felt publicly humiliated when staff allegedly questioned her size and demanded another fee.
Image of Manish Poddar
Manish Poddar
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Published: Sep 2, 2026 07:30 am

A Southwest Airlines passenger’s TikTok about being told to pay for a second seat has pulled the airline’s “customer of size” policy back into a familiar public argument. The passenger said staff judged whether she could fit in one seat, then allegedly required her to pay an additional $176 before flying.

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The TikTok user @erikawithak27 said the situation became embarrassing because the discussion happened publicly and appeared to be based on her body size. Her account has not been independently verified, and like many TikTok travel complaints, it reflects one passenger’s version of what happened. Still, the response in the comments shows how sensitive airline seating policies remain for plus-size travelers, especially after another Southwest extra-seat case drew similar criticism online.

Erika’s complaint centers on Southwest’s process for deciding when someone needs more than one seat. The airline’s policy says customers who “encroach upon any part of the neighboring seat” may need an additional seat, and Southwest identifies the armrest as the boundary between seats. Southwest also says customers may purchase an extra seat in advance and request a refund after travel under its policy.

The armrest became the issue

The detail matters because Southwest’s policy has long used the armrest as the practical line between one seat and the next. That may sound straightforward on paper, but passengers in the comments argued that airport staff making a judgment in real time can feel personal, inconsistent, and humiliating. It also fits a wider pattern of Southwest seating disputes becoming flashpoints as the airline changes long-standing policies.

@erikawithak27

@Southwest Airlines #southwest #southwestairlines #flying #omaha happy birthday to me I guess. waiting to hear back from Southwest about how they determine just by looks if you’ll fit in a seat or not.

♬ original sound – Erika

Erika later indicated she had formally complained, saying, “I’ve sent in my complaint.” She also said the return flight did not bring the same issue, which added to the frustration for viewers who felt the rule was being applied unevenly. Southwest has not publicly responded to this specific TikTok allegation in the material reviewed.

The comments quickly widened the debate beyond Erika’s case. One viewer wrote, “Occasionally, I will be sat next to a bigger person who spills over in my seat. VERY OFTEN, I will be sat next to a regular size man who CHOOSES to use a portion of my space. How about making those guys buy an extra seat.”

Another commenter framed the issue as a design and business problem, writing, “Capitalism has brainwashed us into thinking a fat person is the problem when it’s the corporations squeezing ALL of us into spaces we don’t fit. Airplanes are horrible for tall people, disabled people, etc. not just fat people. More space is better for EVERYONE!”

Others focused on enforcement. One person wrote, “I’m a 22/24 and just flew them last week and nobody said anything to me. Them just eyeballing people feels WILDLY discriminatory, and they’re cruising for a suit.” Another said, “Fat shaming seems to be the only type of discrimination that is still wildly acceptable and almost every area of life. It’s a terrible fact.”

The argument also comes as economy cabins remain tight for many passengers, not only plus-size flyers. Southwest’s own public materials say only one airline-provided seatbelt extension is approved onboard, which makes seatbelt fit another practical concern for travelers who already worry about being singled out at the gate.

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Author
Image of Manish Poddar
Manish Poddar
Manish covers entertainment, trending topics, and internet culture for Attack of the Fanboy. When he’s not writing, you’ll usually find him playing football or badminton, reading, writing, or watching a good movie. He’s especially into comedy, sci-fi, and action, and is always up for discovering something new to watch.