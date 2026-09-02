A Walmart shopping story is getting fresh attention on TikTok after user @alexi.marie said she was watched in the store and nearly walked out without paying for a car seat. The video quickly opened up a bigger conversation about store surveillance, repeat-theft warnings, and how quickly an ordinary shopping trip can spiral once a retailer believes a customer has a history.

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The clip opens with an incident the creator says happened about a year earlier, when she and her boyfriend bought about $650 worth of items and ate popcorn chicken while shopping. According to her telling, they threw away the container and forgot to pay for it before leaving. She says store staff stopped them and treated it as theft. “And while we were walking through Walmart, we was munching on some popcorn chicken, right?” she says.



Later in the story, she recalls being told, “This time it’s gonna be a warning, but next time, Clank, Clank, you’re getting locked up.”That earlier warning is what gives the newer story its shape. In the same video, she says she returned to Walmart to buy a few things, including a car seat for her daughter, and became distracted during checkout while talking on the phone.

This is where the story moved past the joke

She says the cashier finished scanning the order, then told her the car seat had not been rung up. The moment lands because so many viral Walmart stories now turn on self-checkout confusion, where a missed scan or disputed item can quickly become the whole story.







Much of the reaction online turned on that claim about the badge. The creator presents the moment as proof that Walmart was closely tracking her after the earlier popcorn chicken incident, echoing other Walmart theft accusations that became bigger online than the item at the center of them. “Y’all sent the Marshall over some popcorn chicken?” she says in the video. “I would never still, ever, ever again. I am scared straight when I tell you.”



She goes on to say that “every single time I go into Walmart, there’s somebody following me around the entire store,” and ends the clip with the line that became the post’s main takeaway. “But now y’all have scared me straight. I am scared straight. I will not steal. There is reason to be careful with the marshal claim itself.”



The U.S. Marshals Service says its duties include protecting the federal judiciary, apprehending federal fugitives, managing seized assets, transporting federal prisoners, and operating witness security. Retail surveillance at a Walmart checkout line is not listed among its standard functions. That does not rule out the possibility that someone showed a badge or worked in security, but the TikTok account is still one-sided and does not, on its own, establish that an actual U.S. marshal was acting on Walmart’s behalf.

Commenters mostly treated the story as funny rather than alarming, especially the detail about the man waiting behind her in line. One wrote, “NOT THE SECRET SHOPPER BEHIND YOU.” Another said, “Lmaooooo the man behind you was definitely the plot twist.” A different commenter focused on the food itself and wrote, “Girl I always eat popcorn chicken while shopping but I just scan the empty container.” Others said they had similar experiences.



Another added, “The way this same thing happened to me over POPCORN CKN.” Those replies suggest viewers recognized the story as one of those minor checkout mistakes that can sit somewhere between carelessness, store policy, and comedy.

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