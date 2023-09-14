Spider-Man 2 Suits Include Sam Raimi’s Black Suit and More

Image: Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is nearly here and the game received an extended gameplay showcase during Sony’s latest State of Play presentation. Peter and Miles were definitely some of the highlights of the showcase — alongside the reveal of the Resident Evil 4 Separate Ways DLC and the release date trailer for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — and Insomniac’s Creative Director Bryan Intihar shared some exciting information about the open world and suit customization features in the upcoming sequel.

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 bringing the symbiote and Venom into the equation, many fans have been hoping for one of Spidey’s most iconic suits to be featured in the game. While it was a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, Tobey Maguire’s symbiote suit from Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 is confirmed to be in the game. It was shown off during a suit montage showcasing some of Peter’s suits working alongside his new Iron Spider arms, so you can use any suit with any suit power just like in the first game.

Image: Insomniac Games

The game will feature over 65 suits in total for both Peter and Miles, pulling inspiration from their appearances in comics, movies, TV shows, and video games. Just like the first game, Insomniac will also be including a handful of original suit designs on top of the fan favorites.

While there are 65 unique suits in the game, there’s a new Suit Styles system that lets you customize each of them with one of four different color palates. This brings the total suit number well over 200. For example, the screenshot below showcases Peter’s classic red-and-blues, but there are options to replace the blue with black or to replace the red with blue to recreate some of his other designs. This’ll likely be how the game incorporates the MCU Spider-Man suits, for example, with the Homecoming Stark suit and the Far From Home upgraded suit being recolors of one another.

Image: Insomniac Games

If you get the Deluxe Edition of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, you’ll get 10 exclusive suits to add to your collection (5 for Peter and 5 for Miles). Because the marketing uses the word “exclusive,” it’s unlikely that these will be unlockable through normal gameplay like the Deluxe Edition suits were in the first game. Deluxe Edition owners will also get additional items for photo mode and two bonus skill points to get their Spider-Men a headstart on their adventure.

Take a look at the 10 suits offered exclusively in the Digital Deluxe Edition of Marvel's Spider-Man 2! Featuring a brand new track from EARTHGANG, this trailer is sure to get the #SpiderMan2PS5 hype flowing! #BeGreaterTogether



Pre-order the DDE today: https://t.co/wa3TTH5zH3 pic.twitter.com/7LuaTlZ9TI — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 14, 2023

Each of the Deluxe Edition suits are original designs created by comic book artists and other PlayStation Studios. Here’s a list of all the Deluxe Edition suits and designers:

Apunkalyptic Suit (Jerad Marantz)

(Jerad Marantz) Stone Monkey Suit (Victoria Ying)

(Victoria Ying) Tactical Suit (Bend Studios)

(Bend Studios) Aurantia Suit (Raf Grassetti)

(Raf Grassetti) 25th Century Suit (Anthony Francisco)

(Anthony Francisco) The Enc0ded Suit (Kris Anka)

(Kris Anka) Biomechanical Suit (Jerad Marantz)

(Jerad Marantz) Red Spectre Suit (Sweeney Boo)

(Sweeney Boo) Tonkusatsu Suit (Julia Blattman)

(Julia Blattman) Agimat Suit (Anthony Francisco)

The Deluxe Edition is only $10 more than the standard version and you can upgrade at any time if you buy the normal game on its own, so there’s no need to worry about losing out on these suits if you aren’t sure about them yet.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023