Splatoon 3 Announced During Nintendo Direct

Nintendo closed their Nintendo Direct today with a reveal trailer for Splatoon 3, which warmed the dark, frozen depths of my squid-kid soul. The trailer wasn’t dense with information, but there was still plenty on hand to dig into. The best part? Splatoon 3 should drop next year (I say should, because we’re still waiting on Metroid Prime 4 and Bayonetta 3).

The trailer opened with a short pan over a desert wasteland, littered with abandoned, rusted trains (the Splatoon universe is set in a post-human era, if the destroyed Eiffel Tower didn’t give it away). We are then introduced to our main character and her pet salmon (we can apparently have companions now), both of which can be customized. She then walked across the desert to a bus station, where she caught a ride to the new hub (currently unnamed) that looks a bit like Tokyo’s Akihabara district. By the way, she was carrying one of Splatoon 3’s new weapons during all of this: a bow with an ink reserve instead of quiver.

The trailer then segued into some multiplayer gameplay. The stage was set in the same apocalyptic wasteland the main character started in, and it appears the franchise’s 4v4 format remains intact. What we saw didn’t break from the established Splatoon norm, but we did catch a glimpse of one of the new gadgets: a mechanical crab that turns into a turret. We’ll have to comb over the trailer in greater detail to spot any subtle reveals, but we did learn Splatoon 3 will launch in 2022 (assuming it isn’t delayed between now and then). Check out the full reveal trailer for Splatoon 3 below.