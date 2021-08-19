Splitgate: Twitter Profile Teases the Game’s Presence on Gamescom Opening Night Live

Today, the official Twitter profile of Splitgate, 1047 Games’ multiplayer first-person shooter, which recently reached the groundbreaking mark of 10 million downloads, since the beginning of its open beta stage in July 2021, teased that the game may be one of the titles featured on Gamescom Opening Night Live, set to take place on next Wednesday, August 25.

You can check out the post below, courtesy of Splitgate’s official Twitter profile:

I wouldn't want to miss this if I were you 😉 https://t.co/YfnFqzRuZ2 — Splitgate – Beta Fish 🐠 (@Splitgate) August 18, 2021

1047 Games describes Splitgate as a ”free-to-play, fast-paced multiplayer shooter that features player-controlled portals.” The game is also considered by many as a fusion of both the Halo playstyle and the characteristic mechanic of Valve’s Portal franchise. You can check out the game’s official description below, as is currently featured on its product page on Steam:

”Splitgate is a free-to-play, fast-paced multiplayer shooter that features player-controlled portals. This sci-fi shooter takes the FPS genre to a new dimension with its portal mechanics, delivering high-flying, multi-dimensional combat. Evoking memories of the most revered shooters of the past two decades, Splitgate embraces the classic and familiar feel of close-quarters combat while adding a unique twist.”

You can also check out the game’s announcement trailer below, courtesy of Splitgate’s official YouTube channel:

As we said above, Gamescom Opening Night will air next Wednesday, August 25, at 11 am PT, 2 pm ET, 7 pm BST, and 8 pm CEST. The event will showcase a total of 30 titles and you will be able to watch the whole show live on its official channels.

You can play Splitgate right now, on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs.

- This article was updated on August 19th, 2021