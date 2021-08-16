Standard Version of Ghost of Tsushima Pulled From the PlayStation Store

The standard version of Sucker Punch Productions’ Ghost of Tsushima is no longer available at the PlayStation Store, ahead of the release of the titles Director’s Cut, scheduled to hit the market on August 20. The fact was pointed out by WiredupReport.

You can check out the announcement trailer of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut below, courtesy of PlayStation official Youtube channel:

The Director’s Cut will feature, not only the main game but also the game’s new “Iki Island” expansion. Its version for the PlayStation 5 will also come with a few extra and long-awaited additions such as Japanese lip-sync, higher frame rate, and make full use of the system’s new 3-D audio system. Players will also be able to continue the game from where they left off on the PlayStation 4 version, thanks to its save transfer function.

You can check out the official description of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut below, as is featured on the game’s official product page in the PlayStation Store:

”Uncover the hidden wonders of Tsushima in this open-world action adventure from Sucker Punch Productions and PlayStation Studios, available for PS5 and PS4.Forge a new path and wage an unconventional war for the freedom of Tsushima. Challenge opponents with your katana, master the bow to eliminate distant threats, develop stealth tactics to ambush enemies and explore a new story on Iki Island.”

As we said above, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will be released on August 20, on the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 4.