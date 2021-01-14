Star Wars Battlefront II is Now Free on the Epic Games Store

If you’re looking for a great free game to play with your friends, you’ve absolutely come to the right place. The Epic Games Store’s latest weekly free promotion is now available, offering up Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition completely free! This follows last week’s promotion of tactical rogue-like Crying Suns, and will be followed up by next week’s Galactic Civilizations III. If you’re curious as to what to expect, check out a trailer for the game below.

Star Wars Battlefront II offers the Battlefield experience that’s infamous for its large-scale, epic warfare in the realm of the Star Wars series. You’ll play as many different factions from the universe including the Galactic Empire, Separatists, the First Order, Rebel Alliance, and many more across iconic Star Wars battlegrounds. If you’ve ever looked at the battles thinking you’d have fun pretending to be part of them, this is the game for you. It may have had an incredibly poor launch due to its loot box implementation, but since then it’s been fixed and now offers something wonderful you simply can’t miss.

I’ve played this title in the past myself, and I can vouch for it. The intensity of the battles combined with realistic graphics make it a joy to play, one you shouldn’t pass up. Star Wars Battlefront II even comes equipped with some great co-op vs. AI modes and a full-on story campaign that’s well worth playing through. The campaign follows the story of Iden Versio as a member of Inferno Squadron, taking place shortly after the destruction of the second Death Star. You’ll follow the gripping tale of her and her squadmates as she works to put an end to the Rebels once and for all. Will you join her?

Star Wars Battlefront II is available on PC, PS4, and Xbox One.