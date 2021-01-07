Crying Suns Free on Epic Games Store this Week, Followed by Star Wars Battlefront 2

The holidays may be over, but that doesn’t mean the Epic Games Store has stopped doling out free games. This weeks offering, Crying Suns, released back in September, and combines the ambience and tone of FTL with the tactical combat of a turn-based strategy game. That’s not the only news we learned today. though. While Crying Suns may be this week’s free game, next week’s offering was a bit of a surprise.

Crying Suns is free on the Epic Games Store this week, followed by Star Wars Battlefront 2 (2017) next week.

Crying Suns will be the free Epic Games Store game until January 14th, when it’ll be replaced by none other than EA’s Star Wars Battlefront 2. Yes, the Battlefront 2 that generated massive fan backlash at launch and led to loot boxes being investigated by various governments around the globe. If you haven’t been keeping track since Star Wars Battlefront 2 landed with a colossal thud then I have good news for you: the game’s genuinely good now, possibly even great. EA stripped out all of the gross gambling bullcrap (though they brought back some of the the microtransactions), and what we got in return was a fun, solid Star Wars multiplayer game that spans all three trilogies.

The Star Card system is still meh, but there’s no pay-to-win involved anymore. Star Wars Battlefront 2, like Crying Suns and every other free game before it, will be yours to keep after you claim it during the free week. It’s the Celebration Edition of the game, so all of the cosmetics will be unlocked. All of that out of the way, I still recommend checking out this week’s free game as well. Crying Suns features a rich narrative clearly inspired by Dune and Foundation (developers Alt Shift even admit as much in the store description), with a solid core roguelite loop where you play as the clone of a famed Admiral, searching for answers that’ll help you save the galaxy. Sure, it can get repetitive, but if you dig FTL, turn-based strategy games, and heady sci-fi storytelling it’s worth picking up.

Crying Suns will be free until January 14, and Star Wars Battlefront 2 will be available from then until January 21st. Check the link here to grab Crying Suns, Battlefront 2, and any other future free games.