Star Wars Battlefront 2 – How To Upgrade To Celebration Edition

Star Wars Battlefront 2 may be a couple years old by now, but that hasn’t stopped DICE and EA from adding tons of new content to the game in that time. From content related to the prequels and beyond, the game is definitely not the game that released to much controversy anymore. With no sequel yet on the horizon, EA has introduced a new version of the game known as Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition. Those who already own the base game will not want to double dip for the full thing, but thankfully you can simply upgrade your version to the Celebration Edition and this guide will explain how you can do that.

How To Upgrade To Celebration Edition

While you can still get all of the content to date in the base version of Battlefront 2, the Celebration Edition makes things much easier for you, especially if you haven’t been playing for awhile. Even though the massive complaints about the microtransactions in the initial game was made better after launch, having an easier way to unlock skins and cosmetics is very nice to have as an option.

If you do not own Star Wars Battlefront 2, you can simply go onto the respective store and look for the Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition listing and purchase the game for $39.99. You can even get a discount down to $35.99 if you’re a member of EA Access as well.

For those that already own the game though, instead look specifically for the Star Wars Battlefront 2: Celebration Edition Upgrade in the store. This upgrade costs $24.99, though you can get it for $22.49 if you are an EA Access member. Purchase this and have the latest update for the game and you should have access to everything that the Celebration Edition provides you.