Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was the single player Star Wars game people have been asking for since The Force Unleashed 2 and it most certainly did not disappoint. After releasing nearly six months ago and no news of any additional content, we were wondering if Respawn Entertainment was working on anything extra for the game. While we have still not received an announcement for any sort of story DLC, we were surprised just in time for Star Wars Day with free DLC for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

EA and Respawn made this announcement through a video released on the EA Star Wars YouTube channel that you can see below, which showed off what is new in this free update. To start, they reveal what is known as New Journey +, which is the game’s take on a New Game +. Unfortunately, you will not be able to carry over all of your abilities to use from the start like in many New Game + that have been released for games in the past, but rather you can access all of the cosmetics that you have acquired in your playthrough. This includes clothing, lightsaber parts, and any other collected cosmetics in the game.

The next addition is known as Meditation Training, which are unique combat challenges where you face waves of enemies in different settings. These can be accessed from any meditation spot in the game and reward you with different items depending on special win conditions. You can even create your own challenges through the new Battle Grid.

This free update also adds in a new cosmetic that you can earn, which is an Inquisitor outfit and red lightsaber. A red lightsaber is not something you were able to acquire originally, so this is something many people will want to earn.

- This article was updated on:May 5th, 2020