Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Remake Announced for PS5 & PC

Aspyr Media revealed during today’s PlayStation Showcase, the rumored remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Ryan Treadwell, Lead Producer at Aspyr Media revealed in a post on the official PlayStation Blog that the title will be remade from the ground up, featuring modern tech, features, visuals, and much more, all while respecting its story and its characters.

You can check out the trailer revealed at the event below, starring Darth Revan himself.

The story of the Knights of the Old Republic takes place four thousand years before the events shown in the movies, as the Jedi face what looks to be an endless war against the Sith in one of the darkest eras of the galaxy. In the middle of all this, you take control of a young Jedi and the last hope of the Order. In the game, your choices will decide the fate of not only your character but also that of his companions and foes, as well as that of the whole galaxy.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic was first released in 2003. The game’s sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, was developed by Obsidian Entertainment and released in 2004. The game was also the main inspiration behind Bioware’s MMO Star Wars: The Old Republic, released in 2011. In it, players can choose to be a Jedi, a Sith, a Bounty Hunter, as well as take on many other roles as they create their own story. Until now, the MMO has received 5 different expansions. You can play the original Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords right now on PC, through both Steam and Origin.

- This article was updated on September 9th, 2021