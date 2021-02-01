Star Wars KOTOR 1 and 2 Rumored to Re-Release This Year

A new Star Wars rumors has surfaced hot on the heels of the potential KOTOR remake. The latest information spilling out of the rumor mill is once again regarding Knight of the Old Republic, but not in the same way as the alleged remake (or reboot) from the mystery developer.

Jordan Maison, a Star Wars insider who previously teased the announcement for Star Wars: Squadrons, has tweeted out another exciting bit of news, if true. And this time the insider isn’t dropping hints; he flat out told his followers what to expect this year.

According to Maison, Knight of the Old Republic 1 and 2 will be re-released before 2021 is over. The nature of the releases are said to align with other upscaled ports, such as the Jedi Knight series and Star Wars Episode 1: Racer. The two coveted games will not be receiving massive overhauls in the ways that many desire. That will be reserved for whatever form the aforementioned KOTOR rumor takes shape.

Note, this would be SEPARATE from the upcoming remake thingy (which would incorporate elements to include it into canon). These would just be straight, upscaled, ports. — Jordan Maison (@JordanMaison) January 29, 2021

PC players may recall that Knights of the Old Republic 2: The Sith Lords received a hefty update on PC in 2015, bringing modern features such as 4K support, achievements, controller support, and much more. This unexpected update appeared out of nowhere over ten years after the initial release.

It’s likely that the rumored re-releases of both KOTOR games will follow suit, but this time spanning a wider selection of platforms. No additional information has been provided at this time in regards to either a release or announcement timeframe. Be sure to check back regularly and we will provide new details as they come to light.