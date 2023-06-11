Star Wars Outlaws is an Open World Adventure from The Division Devs

Image: Ubisoft

During the Xbox Games Showcase, we got our first taste of Star Wars Outlaws an open world adventure from The Division devs, set to release exclusively on Xbox Series X|S in 2024. The story introduces us to Kay Vess, a cunning scoundrel reminiscent of Han Solo, playing poker when bounty hunters suddenly arrive. She manages to escape with the chips. With the release of the Star Wars Outlaws trailer, fans are curious about what’s in store. Here’s what we know so far.

What is Star Wars Outlaws?

Image: Ubisoft

Massive Entertainment, a Ubisoft studio renowned for creating Far Cry 3, Tom Clancy’s The Division, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2, is set to release Star Wars Outlaws in 2024. With their impressive history of developing open world games, it comes as no surprise that Star Wars Outlaws is confirmed to be an open world adventure. It will be fascinating to witness the extent to which Massive Entertainment can revolutionize the Star Wars franchise.

The YouTube trailer description states that players can immerse themselves in the first-ever open world Star Wars game, set between the events of The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. Explore familiar and new planets as Kay Vess, an aspiring scoundrel, seeks a fresh start alongside her partner Nix. Take on the galaxy’s notorious crime syndicates by using your cunning, fighting skills, and thievery to become one of the galaxy’s most wanted. Ubisoft will reveal more footage from Star Wars: Outlaws during its upcoming Ubisoft Forward event on Monday, June 12, at 10:00 AM PDT, so stay tuned for more updates!

Here is the teaser trailer for Star Wars Outlaws that premiered during the Xbox Games Showcase:

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023