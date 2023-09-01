Starfield Becomes Seinfeld With This George Constanza Mod

Images: NBC / Bethesda

Bethesda game mods have always been a special experience, often enhancing and enriching gameplay, and Starfield mods are already coming in hot. Past the days of Oldblivion making Oblivion playable on pre-DirectX9 GPUs, mods exist for empowerment of the game, but also to make it more fun and personalized. Perhaps unsurprisingly, given the Seinfeld x Starfield memes, we have already gotten a great, if simple mod: you can now play as George Costanza, the game’s first-ever character preset.

Starfield: Seinfeld’s George Costanza Is First Character Preset Mod

You heard that right: the inaugural character preset mod on Nexusmods.com is the iconic, absurdly neurotic George Costanza from Seinfeld, now in Starfield. “Was That Wrong? Should I Not Have Done That?” Not at all. In fact, it’s hilarious and incredibly simple. Beyond Seinfeld fans getting a kick out of this mod, it’s also a timely addition, and we can only hope for a Garfield addition in the works.

Where Can You Get the George Costanza Mod in Starfield?

You can download it here at the Nexus, a longtime iconic home for mods, and famously host to more Bethesda game mods than any other franchise. This is where you’ll soon see the usual suspects cropping up, such as Thomas the Tank Engine, Shrek, and some likely incredibly cursed characters soon to board your starship. Don’t like it? “Oh, yeah? Well, the jerk store called. They’re running out of you!”

It’s uncertain what the future holds for Starfield mods. One can only hope for additional options, such as a date with a companion who mangles a lobster dinner, or a way to incorporate shrinkage to fit more cargo on your ship. But if your opinion is that Costanza is a bit lame, note that Jason Alexander, his portraying actor, is a big-time Trekkie and would probably be flattered to be in a similarly enormous sci-fi adventure. In the words of George himself, “Please, a little respect, for I am Costanza, lord of the idiots.”

- This article was updated on September 1st, 2023