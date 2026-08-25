A stay-at-home mom of two has ignited a massive debate regarding gender roles and how partners should handle household duties. As reported by Daily Dot, the conversation kicked off after @mcaramegan posted a video on TikTok showcasing her husband helping with chores after he finishes his workday.

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In the clip, the 27-year-old addresses the criticism she receives for her husband’s involvement at home. She includes text in the video that reads, “Wdym (what do you mean) your husband works then comes home to clean. Aren’t you a SAHM (stay at home mom).” Her response to this sentiment is quite direct, as she explains her perspective on the division of labor. She clarifies her stance by stating, “Yeah because I’m a stay at home MOM, not stay at home MAID.”

This video quickly traveled across social media, and the reaction has been incredibly polarized. Many viewers are split into two distinct camps. One group believes that a home is a shared space that requires joint effort, especially once both partners are present at the end of the day. They see the husband’s willingness to pitch in as a positive sign of a healthy partnership.

A large number of people, however, pushed back hard against this idea

They argue that if one person is the sole breadwinner, the other partner should be responsible for managing the home and childcare without expecting extra help. One commenter on TikTok suggested that this attitude might have long-term consequences for her marriage, writing, “She’ll be shocked and have no idea what happened when he hands her the divorce papers.”

Another user shared a similar sentiment regarding the workload, stating, “this is why Sahm’s [sic] say it’s easy because they’re not doing anything I’m a sahm but I would never expect my husband to clean on his work days.” Some people were even harsher in their criticism. One person wrote, “Pure laziness. I work, take care of my kid, clean, etc. It sucks, sure, but I don’t want a nasty house, and don’t have a man to help now either. Get off your couch and clean! Your kid deserves it!”

Others focused on the logistics of maintaining a household. One viewer noted, “If you’re the one home during the day, you are the one making the mess. Cleaning up after YOURSELF doesn’t make you a maid, it makes you a responsible person. My toddlers picked up after themselves. The only messes I cleaned were ones that I created or allowed to be created. Don’t want to clean, don’t make a mess. Otherwise you’re just dusting and vacuuming, and washing bedding on the weekend. How much do you think 1-2 hours a day pays.”

Not everyone agrees with the harsh feedback, though. An X user shared their own experience with a different arrangement, writing, “My husband worked and I was a SAHM. He came home to a clean house and clean kids EVERYDAY. I prepared meals. My children are a blessing! Once they got old enough 13-14 yrs old, I began my career. My husband and I worked different shifts so there was adult supervision at all times. My husband then helped with household chores.”

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