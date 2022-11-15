Steam Users Will Not Have to Preload Warzone 2.0

Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 has been on all Battle Royale players’ minds for a while now, and many fans of the prequel are looking for more information about the title. Many Warzone fans have been trying to preload the game, so they can start playing as soon as it goes live, and now it appears that Steam players who already have Modern Warfare 2 installed will be able to play the game without having to download more files.

On November 14, the official CharlieIntel Twitter account shared a screenshot with vital information for all PC players looking to get their hands on Warzone 2.0. According to the tweet, Steam users who already own Modern Warfare 2 have Warzone 2.0 preloaded, so they will not have to download any more files to experience the game.

Activision confirmed on Steam that if you purchased Modern Warfare II, you already have Warzone 2 pre-loaded; you just have to wait for the Season 01 update to release (which should go live before Wednesday). pic.twitter.com/fiyM8pNQCr — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 14, 2022

This information comes from the official Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Steam forum currently pinned at the top of the discussions tab. The post was made by a developer who also shares that players will have to look out for the season one update before Warzone 2.0’s launch on November 16.

In a recent stream, several content creators got to play and stream Warzone 2.0, and DMZ showing all players what the game will look like once it releases, and it gave a glance at how the DMZ game mode will play out when it goes out.

Even though many players are excited about Warzone 2.0, a few fans are not sold on the DMZ game mode and are waiting for its release to see if it offers something different to the battle royale experience.

Casual players do not know how extraction shooters play out, so DMZ may be their first introduction to the genre. Extraction shooters are relatively new, Escape from Tarkov is the main game that represents the genre, so there’s a chance that this is the first introduction to the genre for many Call of Duty players.

Many Escape from Tarkov veterans are waiting for DMZ’s release to test this new extraction shooter experience, so the expectations are high from experienced players of the extraction shooter genre.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. For more information about the game, go to the official Treyarch Studio Twitter account.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022