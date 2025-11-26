Stephen Miller revealed what he’s thankful for this Thanksgiving, then dropped a statistic that had people scratching their heads

Stephen Miller, the Trump White House deputy chief of staff for policy, got a lot of attention this week after he shared a shocking number during an interview. Miller, who is known as the main person behind President Donald Trump’s tough immigration policies, was talking with Jesse Watters about what he’s thankful for this Thanksgiving. That’s when he said the U.S. had moved from “30% inflation” and “20 million illegals” to safety and stability under the current government.

According to HuffPost, that 30% inflation number is what really made people confused on Tuesday. It’s a serious puzzle because the official numbers simply don’t support it.We know that inflation under President Trump’s predecessor, former President Joe Biden, did jump up a lot.

That high cost of living is widely seen as one of the main reasons why President Trump won back the White House in the 2024 election against then-Vice President Kamala Harris. However, the official numbers tell a very different story than Miller’s claim. Year-to-year inflation actually reached its highest point at just under 10% in middle of 2022.

Miller’s inflation claim misses the mark by nearly 10 points

If you look at the total inflation across Biden’s entire time as president, that number reached 21%. While 21% is definitely high, and affordability remains one of the biggest problems facing the current president, neither number comes close to backing up Miller’s bold 30% claim. It’s a huge difference, and that’s why critics immediately questioned what he said.

Despite getting the numbers wrong, Miller was clear about his overall message of thanks. He didn’t just talk about policy wins. He described it as a victory from God. Raising his voice during the interview, he strongly stated, “I praise God every day that Donald Trump is our president.” Miller said the country has completely changed, claiming the U.S. moved away from a state of “30% inflation, 20 million illegals, unlimited refugees, violent crime in our cities.”

He compared that dark picture with the current situation, which he described as having “security in our cities, no more illegals, no more refugees and finally a country that puts American citizens first.” That whole statement is a powerful summary of the policy changes he helped create. Miller has been vocal about immigration enforcement, previously pushing ICE to arrest more people.

Many called out Miller’s fabricated inflation numbers on social media. “Somehow their inflation numbers keep getting inflated,” one user wrote. Another user presented the a chart showing how much inflation has actually gone up.

“If the argument starts with numbers that aren’t real, it’s hard to take the conclusion seriously. Miller is good in baseless talks,” another commented.

Changing topics completely, Watters later asked Miller about how he handles the Thanksgiving holiday in his own home. Miller is married to MAGA podcaster Katie Miller, and they have three children. His answer was honestly kind of funny, though maybe not great for his public image as a helpful person.

He admitted that when it comes to helping with the big meal, “I would be incapable of helping.” He went on to say that if he tried to help, “it would be interpreted widely as an act of sabotage.” That’s a pretty strong opinion about his own cooking skills! This awkward admission isn’t the first time a political figure has struggled in front of cameras, the House Speaker’s recent podcast appearance also raised eyebrows.

