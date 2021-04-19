Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Part One Expansion Pack Launches On April 29

XSEED Games has announced the launch date of the first post-launch Expansion Pack for Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town. The game was launch on March 23 along with the Expansion Pack as a separate or bundled purchase, but the first wave of content isn’t coming out until the end of the month.

The Expansion Pack will launch in five separate parts starting this month, then following in May, June, July, and August. Anyone who owns the Expansion Pack will immediately receive bonus cosmetic DLC for Peter and Claire’s Overalls, Yuto and Naomi’s hoodies, plus Henry and Holly’s western attire from previous Story of Seasons games.

Expansion Pack – Part 1 contains the “Animal Attire” full-body costumes for both the protagonists and marriage candidates. The selection contains cats and dogs in various colors and patterns. The costumes are not permanent and can be toggled on and off, so players won’t have to worry about wearing the costume at their wedding.

The “Olive Town Mystery Files” is a sub-scenario side story. Players will join Mikey and Cindy to unravel the mystery behind strange incidents occurring in the town. This will be the first mystery scenario in the series.

The next DLC, “Windswept Falls Expansion Pack,” is scheduled to launch sometime in May. This pack contains the “School Uniform” costumes for both the protagonists and marriage candidates. Part 2 also opens a brand-new area and brings back four characters from a previous Story of Seasons game. Two of the characters include marriage candidates.

Expansion Pack – Part 1 will be available for download on April 29 at 12 AM PT. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.