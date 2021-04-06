What to Expect in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Update 1.0.5

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town has updated with 1.0.4, but more updates are coming soon. Within the patch notes of the latest update, Marvelous gave players a hint of what to expect in Update 1.0.5.

Update 1.0.5 will expand upon game optimization and bug fixes. The update specifically focuses on improving the functionality of maker tools and update dialogue text. The next patch comes partially because of player feedback.

Here’s what’s coming in Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town Update 1.0.5

Adjusts some of the residents’ existing dialogue and adds new dialogue

Changes the functionality of all makers

Improves visuals during eating scenes

Adds the ability to lock movement in a straight line

Adjusts cooking times

Removes the need to press the A Button when moving from indoors to outdoors

ICYMI: Have you seen the latest update for #STORYOFSEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town? 👀🌲 Check out the full patch notes for #SoSPoOT Ver. 1.0.4. and see what's in store for the next update in our blog here: https://t.co/IycCxo3W5g pic.twitter.com/s4hPoGUnv7 — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 6, 2021

Makers, which take various ingredients and process them into items such as cheese, mayonnaise, and more. The next update focuses on allowing makers to create multiple items, which should save farmers some time.

The XSEED team is working on writing new dialogue. Players will have the opportunity to get to know the residents of Olive Town much better. In past Story of Seasons games, villagers have repeated dialogue, but now players will have new conversations in the future.

Update 1.0.5 does not have a set release date, but players can download 1.0.4 right now. The patch should download and install automatically. Update 1.0.4 focused on decreasing loading times and protecting save games.

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town is a Nintendo Switch exclusive available now.